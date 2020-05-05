CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker has released a 5-phase plan on safely reopening the state on Tuesday.
The plan was built on data, science and guidance from public health experts to open the state with a focus on saving lives, livelihood and safely reopening Illinois.
According to the plan, it is based on regional healthcare availability and recognizes the impact of COVID-19 in each region has been different. The state is currently in Phase 2. The governor said some regions may move into Phase 3 in the coming weeks. However Pritzker said the earliest anyone could move to the third phase would May 29.
Pritzker did say that IDPH could signal that the state needs to move back a phase if cases begin to rise rapidly again.
The only way to move into Phase 5 is with a vaccine, or with a highly effected treatment or with no new cases over a long period of time.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has 11 Emergency Medical Services Regions with the hopes that each region will independently move through the phased approach. This includes, Northeast Illinois; North-Central Illinois; Central Illinois; and Southern Illinois.
Pritzker said in part, as businesses reopen, employers should do everything in their power to allow remote work for elderly employees and those at high risk for the virus.
According to Pritzker, enforcement of these phases will depend on each local authority. But he said we hope that residents enforce the plans themselves.
The five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:
Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A full version of the plan can be found here.
