CHICAGO (WAND) - Gov. J.B Pritzker continues his efforts to protect the physical and mental health of Illinois during the pandemic.
Pritzker is launching a new Remote Patient Monitoring Program and mental health support line.
“We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment, and holding the emotional ramifications of that inside will only be harder on you. Please know that you don’t have to feel it all alone,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is here to serve you and help see you through this time of crisis – I want you to know that we’re here to help.”
Illinois will team up with OSF Healthcare and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine to launch the remote Patient Monitoring Program. it will break mental health barriers to support Illinois residents. Pandemic health Workers will digitally connect with Illinoisans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and need to stay at home to quarantine.
PHW's will virtually visit recipients daily, deliver wellness kits with essential tools and follow up over a two-week period.
Any person experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or is at high risk of contracting it, will be eligible, as long as they do not require emergency or impatient care.
The IDPH Mental health Division also launched a free emotional support text line, Call4Calm, for Illinoisans with COVID-19-related stress and mental health issues.
If you would like to speak with a mental health professional, text "TALK" to 5-5-2-0-2-0. For Spanish speakers, text "HABLAR" to the same number 5-5-2-0-2-0.
Within 24 hours a counselor employed by a local community health center will call you back with support.