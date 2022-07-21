CHICAGO (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker is calling on Secretary Xavier Becerra, head of the US Department of Health and Human Services, to take "more aggressive action to counter the monkeypox virus outbreak in the U.S." and prioritize areas with the most significant outbreaks, like Chicago, in allocations of vaccines.
The Governor has directed 4,600 doses of vaccine from the statewide allocation to the City of Chicago. Illinois cases have been predominantly located in Chicago.
Governor Pritzker’s letter was also sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell.
“We know that a swift response is essential when confronting outbreaks of disease,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And we’ve learned in the last few years that most people are eager to protect themselves and their communities when given the tools to do so. We must give the public and health professionals every tool possible to counter the spread of monkeypox, which is why I’m urging the federal governments to take further action.”
“Despite our efforts in Illinois to limit the spread of this virus, we are experiencing a steady increase in cases,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “The best defense against this disease is the rapid distribution of effective vaccines. While we are grateful for all the federal support we have received to date, we urge the federal government to make every effort to the extent possible to streamline the process and ramp up deliveries of vaccines so they can be promptly administered to the population that is most at risk.”
Chicago has received approximately 3,300 vaccine doses from the federal government.
The state has received approximately 2,300 doses for local health departments outside of the city.
IDPH has designated approximately 2,600 doses from its allocation to the City of Chicago which has reported 86% of the cases in the state.
An additional 15,440 doses allotted for the city have yet to be delivered. The state will be providing an additional 2,000 doses for Chicago to distribute in upcoming weeks.
