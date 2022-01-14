(WAND) - A federal website allowing citizens to order free COVID-19 tests has launched.
The front page of COVIDtests.gov said every U.S. household will soon be able to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. There is no cost for the tests with no shipping charge. A credit card number doesn't need to be entered.
Ordering of these tests will begin Jan. 19, 2022.
View the website through the above hyperlink.
