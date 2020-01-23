SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher at Grant Middle School has been named a finalist for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teacher.
Gina Romer teaches Language Arts and Social Emotional Learning.
30 educators were chosen as finalists for the award out of 732 nominations received from 64 counties in Illinois.
The Golden Apple award honors educators who advance educational opportunities for students.
"Now more than ever, it is essential to shine the light on the transformational role outstanding teachers play in the future success of Illinois and our nation. Without exceptional teachers, we cannot prepare our students to thrive in the workforce of tomorrow," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. "The positive impact these finalists for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching make on their students, schools, and communities is significant beyond measure, and we take great pride in recognizing their tremendous value."
The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students' lives and school communities.
"There are few individuals in the state who contribute more to the collective success of our communities than teachers," said Golden Apple CEO Alicia Winckler. "With the growing shortage of educators in Illinois, it is critical that we elevate recognition of teachers like the finalists announced today and the importance of the teaching profession. Each of these educators serves as a powerful example of the outsized impact one person can have when they are dedicated and committed to excellence. In raising awareness of their accomplishments, we seek to inspire others to follow in their footsteps."
Award finalists will be honored on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence in Teaching & Leadership at the Q Center in St. Charles.
The 2020 Golden Apple Award recipients will be notified in the spring with surprise visits at their schools.
Each Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching recipient receives a $5,000 cash award.