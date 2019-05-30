STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A grant for Stonington’s police department will be used to replace a squad car.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced the grant Thursday. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants program.
The town’s police department has three officers and one vehicle, Davis’ office says, which has seen multiple mechanical issues lately. The 2013 Ford Explorer will be replaced with a 2018 Ford Interceptor and will be covered by the $13,200 grant and a $24,750 contribution from the Village of Stonington.
“Congratulations to Mayor Marucco and the residents of Stonington for being awarded this grant to improve its emergency response operations,” Davis said. “Helping our rural communities invest in safety upgrades is critical. I'm proud to represent the many small communities that make up the 13th District and continue to be their advocate in Congress."