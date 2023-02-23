HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- A ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for a new recreational cannabis dispensary in Macon County.
Mystic Greenz is a marijuana dispensary and lounge that will be located at the intersection of N Western Ave & W Harristown Blvd.
The ground breaking ceremony will take place on March 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
According to an owner of Mystic Greenz, Tiffany Jackson, the company originated when a Female Army Veteran and a project manager from Chicago partnered with local entrepreneurs to complete the social equity cannabis application.
Jackson said their journey began in 2019. Four years, a pandemic, 2 social equity lotteries and months of litigation later, our dream is finally coming to fruition.
