CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A gym is planning to move into the former Toys R Us location in Champaign.
The News-Gazette reports Crunch Fitness, which has four Illinois locations in the Chicago area, plans to open at 40 E. Anthony Drive. The newspaper found Crunch Fitness has a job listing up for a general manager and lists a Champaign location.
A building permit for an “interior build out for gym/fitness facility” remains under review Tuesday. The project has a construction value of $752,000.
The Crunch Fitness website said the Champaign business will bring innovative classes, tanning, saunas, steam rooms, a high-intensity training program called the HIITZone, heavy lifting and more. On Facebook, the company promised “miles of cardio and tons of free weights” in a $6 million, 36,000-square-foot facility.
Crunch began in 1989 with a start in New York and has 300 locations across North America, the newspaper said.
Toys R Us closed its Anthony Drive store in the summer of 2018 after the business filed for bankruptcy. All 740 Toys R Us stores shut down during that year.