DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A racing event involving horses is returning to the Macon County Fair in 2019.
Harness racing left the fair in 2013 and will be back on Saturday, June 8, near the end of the fair’s June 4-9 run. The races will feature 2-year-old Big 10 Trot, 2-year-old Big 10 Pace, 3-year-old Big 10 Trot and 3-year-old Big 10 Pace categories and will be free to watch. The final race will be the Curt Greene Memorial Race in honor of Greene, a well-known horse-racing columnist and U.S. Trotters Association president.
Those races will begin at noon on June 8 and will be free to the public. Other horse racing events will include Pleasure Show and Speed Show tow horse shows.
A packed 2019 fair schedule includes Fair Pageant Night, the Adorable Baby Contest, a live June 7 show from Tennessee Borderline and other events.
Click here to see the full Macon County Fair schedule.