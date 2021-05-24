EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham schools have partially changed their headwear policy after recent backlash from a student being asked to remove a du-rag.
In a 4-3 vote, the board maintained the current policy's substance, but revised language defining headwear as "any garment that covers the head, ears and/or obstructs the eyes or face." They said the language change ensures consistent implementation.
The board also set up a limited exemption "to allow headwear pursuant to (a) religious or medical exemption."
The board decided to address the issue after a 17-year-old high school student was told to remove a du-rag earlier in 2021 at Effingham High School. His mother pushed for changes from the district.
The ACLU then became involved, calling the district policy "discriminatory." A letter from the organization encouraged Effingham schools to make changes.
The teen's mother, Nancy Marschewski, had argued he was wearing the du-rag to help with hair growth after his hair had been braided.
