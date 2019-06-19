DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Health department authorities have closed a Popeyes restaurant in Decatur and revoked their permit.
A WAND-TV crew observed a sign on the business Wednesday from the Macon County Health Department saying the operating permit for the restaurant, located at 775 E. Pershing Road, was suspended "until further notice".
A health inspection report shows people reported getting sick after eating at the restaurant.
Flour used to bread chicken for frying was not time stamped to show when it was last changed. Also,some food was stored at incorrect temperatures.
Other findings include dead flies in the dry storage area, soiled foods and general food and supply storage issues.
The health department plans to revoke Popeye's permit on June 25.
Popeye's can request a hearing within five days.
Department records show a history of complaints sent to the MCHD at this Popeyes location. A follow-up inspection filed June 3 after reports of possible air-conditioning issues found no other corrective action was needed.
Reports of cockroaches in January caused the health department to close the same Popeyes once before.