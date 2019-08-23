SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -An Illinois resident has died after vaping and suffering a severe respiratory illness, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.
The person had recently vaped and was hospitalized before passing away.
The number of people hospitalized with respiratory problems after using e-cigarettes or vapes has doubled in the past week.
A total of 22 people, ranging in age from 17 to 38 years, have experienced respiratory illness after vaping.
IDPH is investigating another 12 cases.
Affected individuals have experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea.
"The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We requested a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help us investigate these cases and they arrived in Illinois on Tuesday."
IDPH is also working with local health departments, other state health departments, and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the names and types of e-cigarettes, vaping products, and devices, as well as where they were obtained.