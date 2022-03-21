DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare and the Central Illinois Foodbank announced a healthy food distribution event that will take place in Decatur.
On Thursday, March 24, the Mini Healthy Food Distribution event will occur at the Crossing Healthcare campus, located at 320 East Central Ave. The event will be first come, first served because of limited quantities.
Those who come to this event do not need to verify their income to receive food. Healthy recipes will be included.
The public should not arrive to the event before 4:30 p.m. A waiting area will not be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution will be done by drive-thru only. Drivers should come with plenty of trunk space.
There will be signs to direct people regarding where to go for food.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
