SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield zoo is preparing to cut the ribbon on a renovated spider monkey exhibit!
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Henson Robinson Zoo exhibit is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The exhibit was originally set up in 2000 as an alternative exhibit space for supporting animal care.
Advancements have been made in exhibit designs that focus on structure design longevity, increased spider monkey safety parameters and enhanced patron opportunity experiences in the last few years, zoo officials said. With this knowledge in mind, the zoo worked with the Springfield Zoological Society to redesign and rebuild the exhibit.
The original exhibit was demolished in the summer of 2020. A new steel frame enclosure with viewing glass and safety netting was put in place in the winter of 2020 and spring of 2021.
The new exhibit will make animal care and management easier, the zoo said. With the viewing glass, the public will be able to view the enclosure with ease.
“Through a strong partnership with the Springfield Zoological Society, we are excited to cut the ribbon on this new exhibit, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with the beloved spider monkeys," said Leslie Sgro, president of the Springfield Park Board of Trustees.
