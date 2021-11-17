DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- As millions of people start the heavy task of holiday shopping, many are also trying their best not to break the bank.
The first thing to do is to make sure to stay organized, that's what Jeri Conaway of Land of Lincoln says is important to start your holiday gift shopping.
When holiday shopping, the best way to start is by making a list, Conaway advises "always start with a list, don't start blind or you're going to spend so much money you cant keep track of it."
Losing track of money is a big hurdle many pass through, Conaway also suggests to start with a budget or set a range of money you're able to spend on others this season. "Always keep a budget and keep track of that budget. Because, if you lose track and get that credit card statement next month, you're going to be in shock."
Unexpected numbers on credit card statement are often a way many shoppers start their new year that can interrupt regularly budgeted plans, Conaway says.
Aside from keeping that budget, knowing what to buy and who to buy it for is crucial.
"You can even ask them, tell me what you want because a lot of people will buy stuff for people and they're not sure if they will really like it." Conaway tells WAND News.
Having gift ideas in mind is important as shoppers head into stores, it allows for an easier time finding those gifts without the hassle of trial and error as you pick up something in one section, only to return moments later to switch it out for something else.
Once you have an idea of what present you want to buy for a certain person, do a quick Google search and click the "shopping" tab, Conaway says.
She says it allows you to look through different companies or stores that have the item in stock and check to find the best price.
"Researching it," Conaway says, "don't just buy the first thing you see, look for those deals, buy one get one free, look for percentages off."
Looking for those deals can help knock out more than one present at time, Conaway says "Take advantage of deals any chance you get."
Many shoppers might opt for gift cards this holiday season, especially if you're crunched on time. Conaway says, there is a solution for that. "I have found that if you go to club stores, they have discounted gift cards." She says, "if a gift card costs normally $50, you might be able to find it for $43 or so. Those saved $7 really go a long way."
Justin Richards, the Vice President of Hickory Banking Centers says, another go-to option this Holiday season, especially in smaller cities or towns, is to head to your local stores. Richards says, "Shop local! A lot of local businesses are looking to help the consumer this year."
Regardless of how you choose to shop, buy what you can and don't worry about what you can't. "Buy with your pocketbook, not your heart. Buy what you can afford and not what (you) want to buy and something they are going to love." Conaway says.
If you are someone with a hand-making talent or craft, opt to make something meaningful rather than heading to the store. If you do go for something in person or online shopping, be aware of scams and frauds. Hickory Point Bank says there is an uptick in fraud during the months of November and December.
Some tips to avoid from, according to Justin Richards from Hickory Point Banking Centers, are using credit cards instead of debit cards when you shop. It makes disputes easier to tackle, Richards says. Credit Cards are also not attached to your checking accounts.
Richards says another tip is to beware of online scammers posing as shipping companies asking for personal information. If you do find yourself a victim of a scam or fraud, call your bank immediately. "You should definitely contact your financial institutions, they have seen it all. A lot of your financial institutions have seen a lot of fraud recently, and don't be afraid to go to them, a lot of the times, your scammer is going to say, do not tell anybody about this but that's the first thing you should do, get in contact with them."
As for finishing up your holiday shopping, give yourself enough time to check off your lists. Happy Holiday Shopping!
