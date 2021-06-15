CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are recognizing a homeless person's $10 gift in support of fallen officer Chris Oberheim's family.
Two $5 bills were sent in an anonymous letter to Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb. In the donor's letter, which Champaign police posted to Facebook, the person they have lived in their car for the last three years, but wanted to send something to help.
"I am so sorry about what happened," the donor said.
The donor signed their letter with a single initial. Two initials were on the top left of the envelope. Police blacked those out on the picture, but said they plan to use this information to confirm the donor's identity.
The Oberheim family wants to connect with this person directly, police said. They added Cobb "extends his heartfelt appreciation for your support."
Anyone who knows the identity of the person is asked to message police privately on Facebook.
"To whoever penned this note, we hope to hear from you soon!" police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.