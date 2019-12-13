IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A homicide investigation is underway after authorities said a woman's body was found in a ditch.
At about 7 a.m. Friday, a passerby reported finding 54-year-old Martinton woman Pamela Williams at a location southwest of Sheldon. Sheriff's deputies and Riverside EMS said they arrived and found she was deceased.
Investigators and the Iroquois County coroner requested crime scene investigators from the Illinois State Police.
Results of an autopsy performed in Kankakee County have not yet been released.
Authorities are continuing to investigate Friday evening.