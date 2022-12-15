SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Horace Mann is reviving Springfield's only publicly traded company, and historic site for mixed use.
The corporation recently purchased and will begin renovations to the historic Witmer-Schuck building at the southwest corner of Washington and Seventh streets.
“Horace Mann has been located in downtown Springfield since it was founded by two Springfield teachers nearly 80 years ago. This is another opportunity to invest in the community that is home to our headquarters,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “Springfield is rich with history and has enormous potential. Investing in the Witmer-Schuck building continues our commitment to supporting the heart of Springfield.”
Springfield Sangamon County Growth Alliance President & CEO Ryan McCrady hopes the investment spurs other corporations to invest in downtown buildings as part of the effort to increase economic activity in downtown Springfield.
“Downtown Springfield will grow and thrive in the next five years as the whole community comes together to work toward a revitalized and resilient downtown. Investments such as Horace Mann’s, which fully utilize a historic downtown building,align with the Next 10 Community Vision and are key to taking it from a vision to action,” added McCrady.
The Community Foundation, the Springfield Sangamon County Growth Alliance, the city of Springfield and DSI (Downtown Springfield Inc.) are currently working with a consulting group, House al Lavigne, to develop a Downtown and Mid-Illinois Medical District Master Plan.
The Witmer-Schuck building, located at 630 East Washington ,is a three story, Italian structure built in 1867.
Horace Mann plans to put the whole building to use, improving the commercial/retail space on the first floor and remodeling the second and third floors into residential space.
The corporation says renovations are expected to be complete by early 2023, and one of its agencies, Hageman Family Insurance, has already moved in and is leasing the office space on the first floor.
“Horace Mann’s investment in the historic Witmer-Schuck building shares a strong message with other companies regarding the vibrancy of our downtown and what our community has to offer,” said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. “Horace Mann’s commitment and adaptive reuse of downtown space is another example of how others can think about their potential opportunities and personal investment in downtown Springfield.”
