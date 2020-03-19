SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Memorial Health System has launched an online digital assistant to determine a person's risk for COVID-19.
The system, named "AnneSarah", looks into a person's risk and informs them of how to seek treatment if deemed necessary. The risk assessment is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
“Our online tool is another way we want to help the public determine their risk for COVID-19 while allowing them to stay safe in their own homes,” said Jay Roszhart, president of Memorial Health System Ambulatory Group.
Find the digital assistant at this link.