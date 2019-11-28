DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a Thursday night Decatur shooting, police said.
According to officers, law enforcement responded at 8:29 p.m. to E. Cantrell Street and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive., where they found a gunshot victim. Responders transported that person to a local hospital.
A second person was hospitalized as well, police learned. Both victims are connected to the same situation in the Cantrell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive area, they said.
Condition reports for both victims were unavailable Thursday night.
Police said they had no information to release Thursday night about a possible suspect or suspects.
