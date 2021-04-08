MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Only 1 percent of hospital beds in McLean County were still available as of Thursday, health officials reported.
The McLean County Health Department said 99 percent of hospital beds were full at that time and 96 percent of ICU beds were full. In addition, three hospitals said they had 40 COVID-19 patients, including residents of McLean County and patients from other counties who were sent to McLean County hospitals, per NBC affiliate WEEK.
The overall ICU bed availability for Region 2, which includes Peoria, McLean, LaSalle and other counties, had dropped to 20 percent Thursday. If ICU availability reaches 20 percent or lower for at least three consecutive days, there could be more restrictions on activities such as indoor dining imposed, per state leaders.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate in McLean County had been rising since February. In that month, the county had its lowest positivity rate at 1.4 percent. It has jumped to 5.2 percent in a three-week period.
McLean County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, with victims including a man in his 40s and another man in his 60s. A total of 210 people have died in the county since the start of the pandemic.
