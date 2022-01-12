SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The state of Illinois expanded help for hospitals hit by the COVID-19 surge.
On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced help is on the way to hospitals to help tackle the latest COVID-19 surge.
"They need our help and I am doing everything that I can to support them," he said.
More than 2,000 health care workers were deployed throughout the state, and 1,900 are already on-site supporting hospitals hit by patients with the virus.
The state also created a COVID Reaction Team, which will respond to emerging crisis situations.
"With unprecedented numbers of patients being hospitalized, we must do all that we can to keep our health care workers and institutions operating and available to all who need medical assistance," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, administrator for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH reported more than 7,100 people in Illinois are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, over 80% of them are unvaccinated.
"For Illinois, someone who is not vaccinated, they are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than someone who actually is vaccinated and boosted," Ezike said.
For the entire state, there is only 9% of beds available. Ezike explained the available beds aren't just for COVID-19 patients, but for anyone needing medical attention.
"Unfortunately now today, the hospitals are bearing the brunt," she added.
Of the more than 7 million people fully vaccinated in the state, IDPH reported only 0.08% of them have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
As hospitals continue to brace for more COVID-19 patients, the state has also made it easier for help to arrive. Gov. Pritzker also announced more personnel will be provided to hospitals who ask for federal assistance.
Out of state healthcare workers are able to continue working in Illinois. Also, doctors who received medical training in another country can assist.
