SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A house explosion response is underway Tuesday night in Springfield, per firefighters.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page said crews are on the scene of a fire on Sandgate Road.
The house is on fire because of an explosion with an odor of natural gas in the area, crews said. Officials reported a fully involved fire at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Police were requested after 9 p.m. to remove bystanders from the area.
Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough told WAND News there were no known injuries or deaths related to this fire Tuesday night. Crews were continuing to work on the scene after 9:30 p.m.
An excavator has been requested to move debris from the scene.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.