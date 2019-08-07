CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday afternoon, dozens gathered at the Housing Authority of Champaign County to discuss ways they can better serve the community and provide housing for all.
The panel discussed some of the developments that are currently in the works. One of those discussed was the Bristol Place underway.
"We had close to 6,000 people apply for our wait list. Just yesterday we opened our list for Bristol and we had just over a thousand on the wait list," said CEO David A. Northern Sr.
Some other complexes underway are:
- Sugar Creek Crossing
- Pinewood Place
- Ladd Senior Apartments
- Oak Field Place
- Newton Senior Living
He said though they are adding more complexes, they keep struggling to serve them all.
The panel included State Representative Carol Ammons, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, Congressman Rodney Davis, NAACP of Champaign County President Minnie Pearson, Sate Representative Mike Marron, Kerri Wiman and Esther Patt.
Some other things discussed during the panel included funding cuts from the Trump administration, how housing stock promotes home ownership, providing a higher income and meeting the needs of local senior citizens.
A Q & A was provided towards the end of the panel to discuss some of the needs from residents.
"Our new slogan is building a better Champaign County, and that's how we want to develop on working on a comprehensive housing plan so everyone can afford to live in Champaign County," Northern said.
The next panel with be held in late October. For more information, visit this link.