DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many people who have been outside recently have probably swatted away dozens of little black and yellow bugs like the one pictured in this article. They're called hover flies.
While they look like bees to fend off predators, often nicknamed "sweat bees", it turns out they're completely harmless.
Experts said in dry years, these insects may land on us to gather a drink of sweat. Other than that, they're excellent pollinators for plants.
Doug Gucker of the U of I Extension Office said now is the prime time for the syrphid fly or "hover fly" to make its appearance.
"Now as we get toward the latter parts of August and into September, we have very few flowers as compared to the rest of the year, and so the next best thing that has a scent and has moisture is human beings," said Gucker.
Gucker said these flies would much rather feed on nectar because it's sweet, and they're actually great pollinators. Though when they land on humans for a drink of sweat, many worry the hover fly will harm them.
"They aren't going to sting us, yes it is a bit of a nuisance for them to be around," Gucker explained. "But, they don't bite like some flies do."
Gucker said there are conventional ways to keep these insects away.
"You can use DEET, you can use any of those things," Gucker shared. "They'll be quite effective at keeping them away from you as well as the burning of citronella and things like that."
Gucker said the bugs will soon meet their match.
"They'll begin to fade away as we get into our cooler days," he explained. "Once we get toward the middle of September, they'll become less and less prevalent."
If someone can get a good look at the insect, the easiest way to tell the difference between a bee and fly is the number of wings they have. Flies only have (the appearance) of two wings, while bees have four.