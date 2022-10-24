CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As Halloween approaches us, doctors want to remind parents how to keep their children and everyone around them safe.
Doctor Brent Reifsteck is the Medical Director of Children's Service Line at Carle Hospital in Champaign. He recommends that parents coach their children on how to stay safe while trick-or-treating.
“If we’re then touching something and handing it to a child we’re handing out more than just treats, but also our respiratory droplets without knowing it. Then, that kid goes home and picks that up, then they can end up in the hospital,” said Reifsteck.
Reifsteck said families' first goal should be to have fun and then practicing safety for yourself and others.
"Halloween is about having fun and being sick is not fun. So, making sure that kids know how to stay safe and that parents feel comfortable coaching the right, healthy, safe behavior in that activity, I think is a good lesson to teach children," stated Reifsteck.
A few infections Reifsteck warned us about are Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and of course Coronavirus. Being that RSV has been slowly making its way around, people aren't looking at it from the medical point of view.
"I think that for everyone, this year specifically for everyone giving out treats it'll be really important to just be aware of what we're dealing with on the healthcare side of things when it comes to kids in the hospital," mentions Reifsteck.
It is best to bring hand sanitizer and masks with you while trick-or-treating.
