EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS Medical Group Internal Medicine - Effingham has relocated.
It moved from 901 Medical Park Dr. to 900 W. Temple Ave., Suite 1500, and joined HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Effingham.
Internal medicine’s Elene Awad, MD, PhD, and Lauren Lustig, APRN, now see patients at the new office.
Dr. Awad and Lauren care for patients ages 18 and older. Care they provide includes disease prevention, wellness, substance abuse, mental health, and effective treatment of common problems of the eyes, ears, skin, nervous system and reproductive organs.
To schedule an appointment, call 217-347-0458.
