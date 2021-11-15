DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The traditional lighting of the St. Mary's Christmas star in Decatur is nearly here!
The lighting of the star on top of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is about honoring and memorializing loved ones and members of the community. The public can donate and honor their loved one by clicking here or calling the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Foundation at (217)464-2520.
Tributes can be submitted through Nov. 19, 2021.
“This is one of our wonderful traditions,” said Theresa Rutherford, St. Mary’s Hospital president and CEO. “When I look at the star, as I cross the lake or round the bend of Lake Shore Drive, I think of the patients that put their trust in us, the communities we serve, the colleagues I work alongside, and those I love both living and those who have passed.”
The lighting event is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. it will be virtual and can be viewed on COZI TV. It will also be live-streamed on the NowDecatur website. COZI is channel 907 on Xfinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.