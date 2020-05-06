DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of a Decatur board game club has announced the business will close.
A Facebook announcement said the decision came because of "extreme financial losses" and and the uncertain future of social distancing regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The choice to close was a hard one to make, the owner said.
"My heart breaks, but the friendships I have made and the memories imprinted on my spirit will remain forever," the post said. "If anyone has any unused passes or punch cards I will gladly refund in full. Just reach out to me in a private message. With all this being said, I will continue to live the game legacy and move everything I have to my home as I wait for what the future holds."
The door was left open for a possible return.
"The equipment and games will remain, so if an opportunity arises in the future, the Hippo can hopefully emerge stronger and more exciting than before!" the statement said. "I ask you support the choice I have made for now and please continue to reach out to those you love and those local businesses in need! God be with you until we meet again."
Hungry Hippo operated at a location in the 2900 block of N. Water St.\
