(WAND) - Hy-Vee is set to start offering COVID-19 rapid antibody testing beginning on Jan. 18.
The company announced the testing will be available at over 250 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations starting on that date. Same day results will be available in as few as 15 minutes after the test is complete.
The test is for patients who want to learn if they were previously infected with COVID-19. Patients must not be currently experiencing symptoms.
In the test, a finger stick collects a small blood sample, which a trained Hy-Vee Pharmacy team member administers. Results are then sent to patients by email.
The test can't show if a person has a current COVID-19 infection, Hy-Vee said, because it can take one to three weeks for the body to produce antibodies. It can't be used to diagnose a current infection.
People can register ahead of time by clicking here and selecting "antibody test" to set up a time and location. They will receive a test voucher.
Testing will be done in the Hy-Vee pharmacy. The test carries a $25 cost, and patients will pay when they arrive at the pharmacy.
It can be purchased with any form of payment, including health savings accounts (HSA) and flexible spending accounts (FSA).
Children six years and older can be tested if they are registered and with a parent or guardian. All patients must wear masks during the testing process.
Hy-Vee said it is continuing to offer free COVID-19 lab testing for those who want to know if they have a current infection. This is available outside of over 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for lab tests can usually be received in three to five business days.
Rapid antigen testing is available in an outside, drive-thru testing process at 59 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, the company added.
The full list of Illinois testing sites, which includes one in Springfield, is below:
- Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
- Canton Hy-Vee, 825 N. Main St., Canton
- East Main Hy-Vee, 2030 E. Main St., Galesburg
- Hy-Vee on Henderson, 1975 National Blvd., Galesburg
- Macomb Hy-Vee, 1600 E. Jackson St., Macomb
- Milan Hy-Vee, 201 10th Ave. W., Milan
- Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities, 4218 Ave. of the Cities, Moline
- John Deere Road Hy-Vee, 750n 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline
- Sheridan Village Hy-Vee, 4125 Sheridan Road, Ste. 20, Peoria
- Grand Prairie Hy-Vee, 7610 N. Orange Prairie Road, Peoria
- Peru Hy-Vee, 1651 Midtown Road, Peru
- Hy-Vee on Broadway, 3700 Broadway St., Quincy
- Hy-Vee on Harrison, 1400 Harrison St., Quincy
- Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island
- Twin Oaks Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth St., Silvis
- Hy-Vee on MacArthur Boulevard, 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield
- Sycamore Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore
