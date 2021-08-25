GLENARM, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes of I-55 near Glenarm are back open after crews worked to repair and remove downed power lines, state police said.
Power lines were reported down after a traffic crash on I-55 near milepost 83. According to police, the crash occurred early Wednesday morning when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Interstate 55 at Milepost 83 left the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole, causing the power lines to drop to the vehicle's level.
Police said one vehicle traveling northbound and two vehicles headed southbound struck the power lines, causing damage to the vehicles.
Police report there were no injuries acquired as a result of the incident.
At 5:40 p.m., crews said there was still a significant amount of traffic stopped on the interstate. Drivers should use extreme caution in the area until normal traffic flow resumes.
Alternate routes should continue to be used.
