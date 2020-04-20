DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Counterfeit KN95 masks were apparently sold to the state of Illinois from China.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has issued a “Siren” warning urging any agency that may have received them to discontinue their use. IDPH says the KN95 masks may not meet performance standards; counterfeit KN95 masks are reportedly flooding the marketplace; and Illinois distributed the KN95 masks throughout the state.
IDPH says it is aware of at least two vendors offering for sale counterfeit versions of such respirators.
The State of Missouri has a similar problem. Missouri has recalled 48,000 of the masks that were distributed to first responders including police and fire departments.