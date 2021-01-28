(WAND)- Police responded to a two-vehicle wreck southbound of I-57 near mile marker 144.5 around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 27.
According to police Ahmad Abbas Abboud, 41, of Arlington, TX, was traveling southbound on I-57 when his car lost control after encountering icy road conditions and crossed over into the left lane, striking the vehicle of 44-year-old Dontez D. McQuiter, of Detroit, MI,.
As a result of the accident, Abboud was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and McQuiter refused medical attention.
Abboud was cited for Improper Lane Use.
