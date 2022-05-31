SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Fans of birds can again use backyard feeders and baths on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Wildlife biologists at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources advised the annual spring migration of non-residential waterfowl and other migratory bird species has finished. As a result, the risk of more disease outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized.
Officials had asked Illinoisans to suspend the use of feeders and baths through May 31 after an EA H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in the state. HPAI has not been detected in songbird species as of late May.
“The IDNR would like to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation in potentially reducing the spread of HPAI during this critical time,” said Chris Jacques, the IDNR's wildlife disease program manager.
The IDNR is asking the public to perform regular cleaning of bird feeders and baths. Those who keep domestic poultry are asked to be "extra vigilant." Click here for more guidelines to help poultry owners.
The public should also avoid feeding ducks and geese, as HPAI can still occur in resident waterfowl. Even in normal conditions, feeding waterfowl can cause nuisance problems and therefore raise rates of disease transmission in wild bird populations.
In March 2022, the INDR first reported HPAI had been found in wild migratory waterfowl (Canada geese) in Illinois.
