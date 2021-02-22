SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – In recognition of Grain Bin Safety Week, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), along with the State Fire Marshal, wants to remind Illinois farmers about the dangers of working in grain bins and the importance of receiving proper training.
According to Purdue University’s 2019 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities report, the U.S. had a five-year average of 58 agricultural confined space-related injury and fatality (ACSRIF) cases documented.
67 U.S. ACSRIF cases were documented in 2019; out of the 67, 38 were grain entrapments. A year before that, 61 cases were reported, 30 of which were also grain entrapment related.
Illinois contributed four ACSRIF documented cases in 2019 and five cases in 2018.
“It’s easy to become complacent when workers have been in and out of bins for years and never had any problems,” said IDOA Acting Director, Jerry Costello II. “People often think they are big enough, strong enough, or fast enough to get out of flowing grain. Unfortunately, problems can snowball quickly. That’s why it’s important to set aside time to go over safety measures, to prepare farmers for a potential grain bin emergency.”
“Fire departments and districts continue to train so that in the event they must respond to a grain emergency, they are ready to aid and assist,” said State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “It’s important that there are always at least two people working around a grain bin so, in case of an emergency, a call for assistance can be made quickly. Don’t take any unnecessary risks, always think safety first.”
For additional links and resources on grain bin safety and safety training, see links below.
• The Grain and Feed Association of Illinois at: www.gfai.org
• The Grain Handling and Safety Council at: www.grainsafety.org
• University of Illinois Extension at: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/agsafety/equipment/grainbinsafety.cfm
