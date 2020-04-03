LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Corrections said there is a positive case of COVID-19 in its Logan Correctional Center.
The patient is a staff member of the facility.
In Illinois there are a total of 31 staff who have COVID-19 and 60 inmates.
The majority of cases are at the Stateville facility. There they have 19 staff members with the virus and 56 inmates.
Facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases are placed on lockdown, which means there is no movement around the facility except for medical care staff.
Staff who are working in isolated areas have full personal protective equipment.