LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Since 2001, Helping Paws has trained hundreds of service dogs for two Illinois non-profits.
Helping Paws is an Illinois Correctional Industries program at Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln. The program began at Dwight Correctional Center in 2001.
The program will include 40 to 60 women in custody at Logan Correctional Center. The women promoted to trainers will undergo an apprenticeship program through the U.S. Department of Labor. They will complete 4,000 classroom and hands-on training.
"Our role is to reduce recidivism and you know the whole role of correctional industries is to teach trades that individuals in custody can take out into the community," said Brock Webb, Correctional Vocational Instructor.
For Jessica Lighthart, she entered the program 13 years ago as a groomer and then she received her certification to become a trainer.
She's helped train nearly 20 dogs and 13 of them have made it to service.
She told WAND News, the most recent dog she trained was Humble. He was given to a 10-year-old who had 15 seizures a day. However, once Humble was placed with the child, his episodes went from 15 to 4 because of the dog.
"One day we will return to the community," she said. "We have taken the time here to work on ourselves and learn skills to go home and be a better person."
>>> IDOC program prepares woman for life after prison.
The program is designed to build the women's confidence and help them gain the skills they need after incarceration. For Tameka "Phoenix" Newson, the program has helped her grow and gave her a purpose.
"When I first started it was really a journey," she said. "Just as much as the dogs grow with us, I've grown with them."
Throughout its 22 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Helping Paws has become one of the top recidivism-reducing programs offered.
"They just have more of a purpose when they have a product they are putting out there and it's saving lives," said Webb.
Recipients over time have shared letters and thanks to the women a part of the program. Blanca Solis shared that the dogs impact the lives of the recipients and the lives of the women who are training them.
"I've learned that I'm still valuable. I've learned that no matter what I can do the best and even under these circumstances."
The program is partnered with two nonprofit service dog organizations, Paws Giving Independence in Peoria and Mid America Service Dog Foundation in Chicago. Both of the companies are 100% volunteer-run and do not charge recipients for service dogs.
