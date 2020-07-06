HEYWORTH, Ill. (WAND) - Main highways have buckled in central Illinois amid high temperatures.
The Illinois Department of Transportation warned with extreme heat dominating forecasts. Motorists should be on the lookout for pavement buckling on roads throughout the state.
On Sunday, the Wapella Fire Department posted on Facebook the southbound of US-51 just north of Heyworth was buckled. IDOT said the recent weather activity is a perfect recipe for buckling roads.
"When you've got the high heat, high temperatures, unfortunately that's a good recipe," said Paul Wappel, public information officer.
By Monday afternoon, IDOT crews had the southbound lane repaired. However, Rodger Zook, who drives a 1954 GMC Hydra-matic 100, said he's still concerned to take "Little Blue" on the main highway.
"Usually I don't take it out if I watch the reports, and this road that goes by Heyworth is a little rough and Little Blue doesn't like the real rough roads," Zook said.
IDOT explained pavement failures or blowouts, like what happened on US-51 over the weekend, occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces.
The department said while it's impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, crews monitor situations and stand ready to respond.
Motorists should pay attention to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel. Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.
