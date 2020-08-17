ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a map telling people where they might be at highest risk of contracting COVID-19 when they travel.
The map looks at case rates in determining the countries and U.S. states with higher COVID-19 risk. Places with an average daily case rate of 15 or more per 100,000 are deemed "higher risk".
People can look at the map here.
“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”
The public is reminded COVID-19 exposure from the air and on surfaces is possible at airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops. Coming into contact with a larger number of people and for longer periods of time can increase infection risk from someone who has the virus.
People should not travel if they are sick or with someone who is sick. They should wear masks and keep a distance of six feet between themselves and people they are not traveling with, wash their hands and use hand sanitzer when soap and water aren't available, IDPH officials said.
"When considering travel, think about the destination," a press release said. "It is also important to think about needed precautions for moving through bus, train, or airport terminals, check-in and security lines, as well as the actual bus, train, or plane ride. Remember to take precautions when stopping for gas, food, and bathroom breaks when traveling by car or RV and as you interact with others and frequently touched surfaces."
Health questions about COVID-19 can be answered by calling the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or emailing dph.sick@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.