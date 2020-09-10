CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - For young adults in Illinois, suicide is the third leading cause of death.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said suicide is recognized as a chronic epidemic, but it is preventable. On Thursday, dozens of central Illinoisans marched for a mile in solidarity for those affected by such tragedies.
Everybody in the march has some type of connection to suicide. Whether it is family, friends or themselves, they are marching for someone. For Kim Bryan, every step in the mile march was for her son, Sam Blisset. Blisset was described as a 19-year-old who loved his family and friends. However, Bryan said no one knew what her son was dealing with mentally.
"He was afraid of telling people what he was experiencing because he was afraid (of) what people might think of him," Bryan said.
Blisset's internal struggle is the reason why Bryan founded Rattle the Stars, a non-profit organization that provides suicide prevention services. Bryan said people do not talk publicly talk about suicide.
"It's not talked about in general in our communities that when it happens to you, it can be very isolating," Bryan said. "Having events like this where we are able to connect and meet people and realize we're not alone."
If anyone or someone they know is thinking about suicide, they should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.