MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State officials announced Illinois 32 will close at about a half-mile south of Lovington for culvert work.
Crews will be upgrading the capacity of a box culvert in the area starting on Monday, Nov. 15. A detour using Illinois 133, Cadwell Road and Illinois 121 will be posted and work is expected to be done by Nov. 24, with weather permitting.
There will be no traffic allowed on IL 32 between TR 2050N and TR 2000N during repairs. Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for more travel time.
"Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment," said an Illinois Department of Transportation press release.
The release noted IDOT plans to improve over 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The program is investing $33.2 billion into all transportation modes.
Through Year Two, accomplishments include about $5.2 billion of statewide improvements on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
