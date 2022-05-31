CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois is giving out $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants for 34 communities, counties and localities across the state.
The funds will be for critical infrastructure projects, including bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, road construction projects and more. The money will be met with $72.1 million in matching capital project commitments, bringing the total investment to almost $123 million.
Funding is made possible through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program, which is part of the governor's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program. Through RIPI, Illinois hopes to invest in aging infrastructure and job opportunities for communities.
The Rebuild Illinois capital plan will provide at least $3.3 billion in grants and programs for locals and businesses across the state.
Grants range from $343,000 to $2 million, with an average award of nearly $1.5 million. Local projects include work in Arcola and Shelby County, among others. See the chart attached to this story for more information.
“Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Modernizing major through ways that underpin our status at the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier. Rebuild Illinois proudly dedicates more than $3.3 billion to exactly that: renewing local roads, rebuilding sidewalks, and investing in the hubs of community life.”
There have been a total of 74 projects and more than $105 million in investments awarded through four programs, which are under DCEO's infrastructure portion of Rebuild Illinois. Learn more through this link.
