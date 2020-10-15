ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois businesses and private nonprofits financially hurt by recent civil unrest can apply for federal loans to help.
Businesses affected by unrest between May 26 and July 30 will be able to apply. Qualifying businesses can claim up to $2 million in emergency loans.
The funding can cover working capital, such as operational costs, PPE, payroll and more.
Funds will be available to organizations in over 60 Illinois counties. Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available to qualifying businesses in the counties of Adams, Boone, Champaign, DuPage, Kane, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Will and Winnebago. Businesses in the contiguous counties of Brown, Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cook, DeWitt, DeKalb, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Handcock, Henry, Jo Davies, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macoupin, Madison, Marshall, Mason, McHenry, Menard, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Moultrie, Ogle, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, and Woodford can also apply.
A broad survey found over $32 million in economic losses associated with 2020 civil unrest across Illinois. According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, encounters with demonstrators at establishments led to reduced services and hours of operation and the inability of consumers to visit.
“2020 has been a tumultuous year for so many communities, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is committed to exploring all options to expedite the recovery process for homeowners, business owners and non-profit organizations,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.
“We all know the devastating toll that COVID-19 has placed on our Illinois businesses, complicated further by property damages due to events of civil unrest. Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, we have acted quickly to deploy nearly $1 billion in emergency relief programs for businesses and communities in every corner of the state – focusing on those experiencing the most acute impact of this crisis first,” said Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Director Erin B. Guthrie. “Still, given the magnitude of the current economic crisis, Illinois cannot solve these challenges alone. That is why DCEO is committed to continuing to partner with the SBA to maximize the availability of assistance programs that can help more Illinois small businesses offset their losses and rebuild stronger for the future.”
Applications can be completed online here or can be downloaded from here and mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76155.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.