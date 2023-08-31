SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Friday is the first day that people will be required to make appointments at Illinois DMVs in order to get their driver's license or REAL IDs and to take driving tests. However, customers will not need an appointment if they need a title and registration for their vehicle.
"Making an appointment at the DMV is easy," Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Thursday. "You don't have to be technologically savvy to navigate our website. If you'd prefer calling to make an appointment, that option is available."
The Secretary of State's office will have customer service agents available to answer calls and help schedule appointments from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Giannoulias explained the call center hours were extended because many seniors have already told his team that they would prefer to make appointments over the phone.
AARP Illinois is also stepping up to help customers understand the major changes.
"The skip the line initiative is another effort to make transportation accessible because older adults will be able to plan ahead and make an appointment to visit the Secretary of State's office instead of taking a chance on wait times and office closures," said Philippe Largent, state director of AARP Illinois. "By skipping the line, older adults with mobility challenges will also be spared from uncomfortable long waits for their turn at the counter."
Every DMV in Illinois will have extended hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. However, only 15 facilities will be opening on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Customers in the WAND viewing area will need to go to the Bloomington, Champaign, or Springfield Wabash locations for service on Saturdays.
"Working people are busy," said Bob Reiter, President of the Chicago Federation of Labor. "They would much rather have a 2 o'clock appointment that you can plan for as opposed to having to take a whole sick day or devoting an entire weekend to plan for unpredictable and long wait times."
Still, some customers and Republican lawmakers are already frustrated with the move to appointments and closing the vast majority of DMVs on Saturdays. Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) said he is not convinced the streamlined approach will offer every resident an improved experience.
"My sense is that these changes could become a source of even more frustration and a backlog for those seeking driver services," Syverson said. "Government is supposed to be a service industry. By limiting hours at most Secretary of State facilities to weekdays, it will become a hardship for those who work, and now need to take time off to conduct their driver services business."
Although, Giannoulias stressed that customers can easily avoid trips to the DMV by renewing their driver's license, state ID, and license plate stickers online.
"You should be able to go 12 to 15 years without having to step foot in a facility, assuming that you're a safe driver," Giannoulias added.
You can sign up for DMV appointments at ilsos.gov or by calling (844) 817-4649.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.