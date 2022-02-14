SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - “Romance Scams” are becoming more common, and the FBI wants to get the word out about warning signs that you are a victim. Romance Scams are when someone is lured into an online relationship with someone only looking to take money.
“They're looking to tug on the heartstrings of these victims because the victims believe that they're actually in a relationship,” said Springfield FBI agent David Nanz. These scammers usually pray on the older generation or people that have just gone through a hard life shift.
“We had a situation where an older gentleman had been sending money overseas to a supposed online girlfriend. I actually personally spoke to this gentleman. And I asked him to show me his documentation and so forth... he did. It was clearly a scam based on what I looked at. He told me I was wrong, it was a real relationship [and that] they were in love with each other, and one day they would meet,” Nanz said. A popular documentary on Netflix, ‘The Tinder Swindler’ has brought even more attention to the issue. The FBI reiterates it can happen to anyone.
“It doesn't just happen on TV shows and everything. And I think the public needs to understand that there are literally thousands of scammers out there that are creating these online profiles to steal money,” Nanz said.
According to the FBI and Internet Crime Data, Illinoisans lost $14 million dollars in 2020 from these types of scams. There are red flags to watch out for, like a person not wanting to meet up or video call, traveling often, or directly asking for money.
If you do find yourself in one of these relationships, the FBI asks you to contact them.
