DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois lawmaker has proposed legislation that would eliminate licensure for barbers and stylists in the state.
Rep. Allen Skillicorn wrote the legislation which is currently before the rules committee. It is making waves with professionals in the industry.
"I wouldn't want someone on my head with a razor blade who hadn't been to school for it," Nate Kelton with Lockhart's Barber Shop said.
Under House Bill 5558, anyone could practice "cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, hair braiding or nail technology without a license" as long as they post a notice that the services are provided by someone unlicensed.
"I think that it takes away from the trade,” Matthew Mitchell-Cupp, Lockhart's Barber Shop owner, said. “There are a ton of important things that you learn in barber or cosmetology school."
Those licensed in the industry go through training on chemical safety, industry trends and how to identify diseases, like skin cancers.
"When you come in here and sit down with a licensed barber, we're standing here staring at your head and can see things that you're not going to see,” Kelton said.
WAND reached out to Rep. Skillicorn’s office for comment but has not heard back, but in a response to a local stylist he said state interference “prevents working class people from earning an income". He said in 1950, one in 20 workers required occupational licensure. On Thursday, Rep. Skillicorn said that number is one in four.