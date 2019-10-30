SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A bill that would allow college athletes to be paid if their image or name is used has passed the Illinois State House.
The bill, HB3904, was filed with bipartisan support on Sept. 30 by Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch.
On Monday, Gov. Pritzker and Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith both said they are in support of the bill.
"The names and likenesses of student athletes are being used by others to create massive profits and yet the students themselves see none of those profits," Pritzker said at his Monday morning conference. "That's simply not fair. Any other student who has a job on weekends to make money while they're in school gets to keep what they earn. So why shouldn't student athletes be afforded the same right?"
According to the bill, schools would not be allowed to revoke a scholarship if student are paid for their likeness and the scholarship would not count as compensation. Athletes would also be allowed to hire agents.
The bill will now go to the Senate.
If the bill passes, the endorsements would officially start in 2023.