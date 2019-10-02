ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois college athletes would be able to make money from their likeness in a bill introduced by state lawmakers.
HB 3904, which was filed Monday in the Illinois House, would stop schools from “upholding any rule, requirement, standard or limitation” that keeps a student athlete from making money from the use of their name, image or likeness. It also would keep earnings from an athlete’s likeness from affecting their eligibility for scholarships.
California recently passed a similar bill into law, which Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed. It opens the door for college athletes to sign endorsement deals like professional athletes and potentially hire agents. The law takes effect in 2023 and could face a legal challenge.
Critics of the current amateur sports model have suggested that universities make millions of dollars off the backs of athletes while they struggle to make ends meet financially. The NCAA argues changes to the system will destroy distinctions between amateurs and professionals.
The NCAA told the Associated Press it plans to make changes to rules on players making money off names or likeness, but added those changes should happen nationally and not at the state level.
The bill would stop “an athletic association, conference or other group or organization with authority over intercollegiate athletics” from keeping a student from making money off their name, image or likeness.
