CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus elected state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, to become the next Joint Chairwoman.
“I am honored to be chosen by my fellow colleagues to lead the Illinois Black Caucus into the future,” Ammons said. “Our Caucus’ mandate is to make the lives, livelihoods, and opportunities for the African-American community better. I’m confident that under my leadership, we will make more progress in undoing the unjust and institutional racism black Illinoisans often find themselves facing.”
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus was founded in 1968. Since that time, 157 African-American legislators have served.
Representative Ammons joins state Senator Adriane Johnson, D-Waukegan, as Treasurer, Representative. Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson, as Joint Secretary, and Representative Will Davis, D-East Hazel Crest, as Sergeant at Arms.
Ammons recently helped pass the SAFE-T Act.
“The problems the African-American community across the state face are profound, with health inequalities further increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism in law enforcement and the halls of justice made even more apparent during the Black Lives Matter movement and many more,” Ammons said. “The Black Caucus and I are ready to tackle these problems with input from community stakeholders, our fellow colleagues in the General Assembly, and all who are willing to uplift Illinois and its vibrant African-American community.”
She will be inaugurated on Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wyndham Springfield City Centre hotel.
