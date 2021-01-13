SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Legislature passes SB54, which would allow third parties to deliver spirits and wine from package stores to adult consumers.
The bill has passed through both the House and Senate and now awaits Governor J. B. Pritzker's desk for his signature.
"Innovative measures like home delivery of spirits have created convenience for consumers and a safe alternative way to purchase and enjoy their favorite spirits at home," said Kristi Brown, Distilled Council Senior Director of State Government Relations. "As consumers social distance during the pandemic, home delivery provides a responsible option for adults to order distilled spirits. We urge Governor Pritzker to sign this bill to bring consumers additional convenience and choice."
More than 30 states plus the District of Columbia allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails and alcohol to-go, several of which are considering making the change permanent.
For more information on SB54 see the attached file.
